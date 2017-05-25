Hardin Co. inmate walks away from cus...

Hardin Co. inmate walks away from custody

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to a news release from the Hardin County Detention Center, Jake Wendell Embry Jr. was being moved from the Work Release Center, which is a low-risk housing area located directly behind the main facility off South Dixie Avenue, when he took off on foot south toward Glendale. The incident happened about 5:10 a.m. Embry was last seen headed into a wooded area south of the jail wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry Williams auction house 17 min Renter 14
billy goodman (Aug '12) 1 hr HAHA 10
News Elizabethtown man accused of impersonating a po... (Sep '16) 9 hr Jim 57
Ashlee helm 11 hr Billy goodman 13
Bible thumpin 12 hr Citizen 7
Kevin Harrison 14 hr Coop 11
Justin Dupin 17 hr roxy 3
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Glendale, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC