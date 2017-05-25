Hardin Co. inmate walks away from custody

According to a news release from the Hardin County Detention Center, Jake Wendell Embry Jr. was being moved from the Work Release Center, which is a low-risk housing area located directly behind the main facility off South Dixie Avenue, when he took off on foot south toward Glendale. The incident happened about 5:10 a.m. Embry was last seen headed into a wooded area south of the jail wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

