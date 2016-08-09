One Dead after I-65 accident
One Dead after I-65 accident Driver of Freightliner pronounced dead at the scene; driver of Toyota Camry taken to UL Hospital in Louisville with serious but non-life threatening injuries. KSP was assisted on the scene by KSP CVE, Glendale Fire Department, Central Hardin Fire Dept, Elizabethtown Fire Dept, Hardin Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commonwealth Of Kentucky On Trial
|35 min
|norm smallwood
|7
|Rusty and angela
|55 min
|Just wait
|1
|Do you approve of Harry L. Berry as County Judge? (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|BRAC VILLAGE
|222
|Brac scandal?? (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|55
|Merry BRACSMAS
|5 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|100
|NEW CINEMA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP with HOOTERS!
|6 hr
|Amber M Childers
|19
|Tiffany Bryant so sad!
|7 hr
|Compassion
|9
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC