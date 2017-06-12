VW to offer extended guarantee but no...

VW to offer extended guarantee but no money after emissions scandal: EU

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on a car for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 1 hr Anonymous 7
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 1 hr Anonymous 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr OnlyPharts 33,165
White Male Privilege 1 hr Anonymous 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Tango 20,932
Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting 16 hr Ss playground 1
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Mon USA 288
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC