La Crescenta family a broken hearteda over teen motorcyclista s death in Glendale

Sunday Jun 4

The family of a La Crescenta motorcyclist killed in a collision in Glendale last week is “completely shattered” over their loss, his cousin said Sunday. Glendale police are investigating the cause of the collision that occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and New York Avenue in the north Glendale area that left 19-year-old Michael Nelson dead.

