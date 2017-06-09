'Decker,' 'On Cinema' and the various, intertwined universes of comedian Tim Heidecker
"Tim is just such a busy creative guy and always has stuff up his sleeve. He's the kind of guy when he's got some leisure time, he would call up and say, 'Hey, you want to work on something? You want to write a screenplay?'" Heidecker is best known as the Tim of Tim and Eric, with Eric Wareheim; "Tom Goes to the Mayor," "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!", "Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories" are among the series they have created for Adult Swim.
