California State Legislature approves $3 million for Armenian American Museum

YEREVAN, June 16. /ARKA/. The California State Legislature voted Thursday to pass the 2017-2018 state budget with $3 million in new funding dedicated for the Armenian American Museum, asbarez.com reported.

