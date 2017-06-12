California State Legislature approves $3 million for Armenian American Museum
YEREVAN, June 16. /ARKA/. The California State Legislature voted Thursday to pass the 2017-2018 state budget with $3 million in new funding dedicated for the Armenian American Museum, asbarez.com reported.
