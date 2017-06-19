Armenian-American project stands to g...

Armenian-American project stands to get $3 million if governor signs budget

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Groong

The Daily News of Los Angeles June 19, 2017 Monday HELP FOR MUSEUM; Armenian-American project stands to get $3 million if governor signs budget by Susan Abram; [email protected] @sabramLA on Twitter State funding for proposed Armenian American Museum in downtown Glendale. As part of their approval of the $183 billion state budget last week, California lawmakers also moved to secure millions in funding to help build the proposedArmenian American Museumin Glendale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Rose of Tralee 74
Illegal immigrants 14 hr Trumpangatun 3
I've Been To Vernon Before (Aug '11) 14 hr V Ermin 3
News Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10) 21 hr Janet Spaulding 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Mon sell camp david 2... 290
Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11) Jun 11 Edmond tarverdyan 66
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 20 at 3:40PM PDT

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC