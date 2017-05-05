Western Prelacy News - 5/5/17

May 5, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PARTICIPATE IN SECOND PHASE INAUGURATION OF THE "NEW CILICIA" VILLAGE IN ARTSAKH Earlier this week, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, departed for Antelias to join the Holy See of Cilicia delegation traveling to Artsakh to participate in the opening ceremony of the second phase of the "New Cilicia" village project. The official opening of the village took place in 2013, during which homes were presented to the families of martyred soldiers.

