Western Prelacy News - 5/19/17

Western Prelacy News - 5/19/17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

May 19, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER DIVINE LITURGY AT ST. SARKIS CHURCH IN PASADENA On Sunday, May 21, 2017, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at St. Sarkis Church in Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 3 hr 666 Armo 589
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) 4 hr machine 94 89
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Trojan 33,072
News These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal... 6 hr Spotted Girl 6
White Male Privilege 7 hr Liz 5
Glenn Frey 11 hr right guard 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Adam 21,032
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC