Western Prelacy News - 5/19/17
May 19, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER DIVINE LITURGY AT ST. SARKIS CHURCH IN PASADENA On Sunday, May 21, 2017, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at St. Sarkis Church in Pasadena.
