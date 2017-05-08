This Week In Livable Streets

Celebrate South L.A. Earth Day early with Community Services Unlimited, plus plenty of meetings this week: California high-speed rail, Foothill Transit, L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee, and catch Community Coalition's art exhibit on the 1992 L.A. Uprising, open all month. All of April: Community Coalition and members of the South L.A. community host "Re-Imagine Justice" a living [] Long Beach hosts its very first open streets festival: Beach Streets! Plus Glendale-Hyperion Bridge, High Speed Rail, and bicycling in Glendale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.