The 19 Essential Glendale, California Restaurants
Glendale's dining scene is still very much in development mode after a few years of real excitement, mostly centered around The Americana at Brand and some smart downtown growth. But the heart and soul of the northern LA county city is its Armenian community, which has helped foster a multitude of restaurants that range Greek and Lebanese to Georgian as a result of diaspora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|27 min
|actorvet
|21,026
|Teeth Whitening
|1 hr
|jamme92
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Is pharts
|33,026
|Feds raid Van Nuys printer supply company for i... (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Haim Gweta Roladi...
|72
|For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais...
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Film Academy's Leader Exits, Renewing Concern A...
|19 hr
|Enslave Whitey
|1
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|Sat
|Lenon At WarnerBros
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC