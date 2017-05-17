Survivors and Artists Memorialize the Armenian Genocide at a New Glendale Venue
The newly reopened Glendale Downtown Central Library's first show, opening May 19, focuses on the Armenian Genocide, featuring narratives from survivors and artwork by their descendants. With an Armenian-American population estimated to be as great as 35%, Glendale, California is one of the most prominent cultural centers of the Armenian diaspora.
