State senators say yes to naming part of the Ventura Freeway after President Obama

The state Senate voted on Monday to rename a portion of the freeway that runs between Pasadena and Glendale in honor of former President Barack Obama. The author of the resolution, Sen. Anthony Portantino said that the former president, who attended Occidental College from 1979 to 1981, "credits his time there as helping shape his future as president of the United States."

