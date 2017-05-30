State Senate Budget Committee Approve...

State Senate Budget Committee Approves $3 Million for Armenian American Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Groong

SACRAMENTO, Calif.-The California State Senate Budget committee approved an additional $3 million request to be allocated for the Armenian American Museum on May 23. Senator Anthony J. Portantino, with the support of Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León and Budget Subcommittee Chair Richard Roth, arranged a presentation from Armenian Museum Executive Board Member Zaven Kazazian where $4 million request was made. The State Senate Budget committee followed up on the request and approved the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08) 39 min Jorge Arriaza 108
Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11) 43 min Toon mez esh es 65
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows 1 hr LOL 2
News What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14) 3 hr Memory cancer 13
Michelle Tuzee 5 hr MICHELLE TUZEE 1
Marc Brown 5 hr MARC BROWN 1
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 7 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 41
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC