State Senate Budget Committee Approves $3 Million for Armenian American Museum
SACRAMENTO, Calif.-The California State Senate Budget committee approved an additional $3 million request to be allocated for the Armenian American Museum on May 23. Senator Anthony J. Portantino, with the support of Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León and Budget Subcommittee Chair Richard Roth, arranged a presentation from Armenian Museum Executive Board Member Zaven Kazazian where $4 million request was made. The State Senate Budget committee followed up on the request and approved the proposal.
