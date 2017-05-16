SIU Taps Kroman to Lead New Chicago Office
SIU, a division of Alliant Specialty Insurance Services, has opened a Chicago location and tapped Mike Kroman to head up the expansion. SUI specializes in earthquake and flood underwriting SIU, which is based in Glendale, Calif., said the new Chicago presence will enable itto expand its reach and service offerings within the difference in conditions market, while serving a growing base of wholesale brokerage clients throughout the region.
