Sen. Al Franken to Speak at Live Talks Los Angeles on July 8
Senator Al Franken will discuss and sign his new memoir, "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" at Live Talks Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- U. S. Senator Al Franken comes to Live Talks Los Angeles to discuss the unlikely campaign with an even more improbable ending that sent him to Washington, D. C. as Minnesota's junior senator in 2008. Senator Franken appears on Saturday, July 8, 2017, 8:00pm at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA.
