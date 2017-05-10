Ride for Ronnie Rally and Concert rolls along for a good cause
Motorcyclists will be revving their engines for a good cause on May 7 when they ride from Glendale to Encino as part of the third annual Ride For Ronnie Rally and Concert . The 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. event starts at Harley Davidson of Glendale, 3717 San Fernando Road, and ends at Los Encinos State Historic Park, 16756 Moorpark St., with a concert that will include performances by Lynch Mobb, Eddie Money, Rough Cutt and the Dio Disciples.
