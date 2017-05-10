Press Release: Sold Out Anca Glendale Award and Appreciation Dinner

The Armenian National Committee of America - Glendale Chapter has organized the first annual ANCA Glendale Award and Appreciation Dinner in order to celebrate and highlight the work and achievements of distinguished individuals and local organizations who have made considerable contributions to the betterment of our community and the City of Glendale. The event will take place on Wednesday May 17, 2017, at six thirty o'clock in the evening at Impressions Banquet Hall 212 North Orange St, Glendale, CA 91203.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.