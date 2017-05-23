Obama Freeway Proposal Passes State S...

Obama Freeway Proposal Passes State Senate

Wednesday May 17

Senator Anthony Portantino's proposal, SCR 8, to name the segment of the CA-134 freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210 Freeway the "President Barack H. Obama Freeway," passed the State Senate with overwhelming bi-partisan support with a 34 to 1 vote. The resolution now heads to the State Assembly.

