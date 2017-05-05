New Protected Bike Lanes On Monterey Road In Northeast L.A.

They are a month or two old now, but today Streetsblog L.A. got a chance to visit the recently reconfigured bike lanes on Monterey Road in the Northeast L.A. communities of El Sereno, Hermon, Rose Hill and Monterey Hills. The bike lanes extend 1.8 miles from the intersection with Cassatt Street/Lomitas Drive and the city border with South Pasadena.

