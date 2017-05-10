Movses Shakarian Uses Comedy to Bridge the Armenian and LGBT Communities
A lawyer by day, Shakarian spends his nights hitting the mics at various comedy venues across Los Angeles. This month, the openly gay comic is working double duty, both producing and performing in a pair of shows, Armenian Allstars and That's So Wrong, which aim to give a voice to the often invisible queer Armenian community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|27 min
|actorvet
|21,026
|Teeth Whitening
|1 hr
|jamme92
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Is pharts
|33,026
|Feds raid Van Nuys printer supply company for i... (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Haim Gweta Roladi...
|72
|For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais...
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Film Academy's Leader Exits, Renewing Concern A...
|19 hr
|Enslave Whitey
|1
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|Sat
|Lenon At WarnerBros
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC