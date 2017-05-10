Mistrial Declared In Malpractice Lawsuit Over Renowned Armenian Folk Singer's Fatal Infection

A California state court judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in a medical malpractice lawsuit filed by the family of a well-known Armenian folk singer who died from an infection following routine gallbladder surgery. The decision by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brian Currey came after the near-deadlocked jury was reduced to 11 members, when a juror had to be excused due to illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.