Mistrial Declared In Malpractice Lawsuit Over Renowned Armenian Folk Singer's Fatal Infection

Friday May 12

A California state court judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in a medical malpractice lawsuit filed by the family of a well-known Armenian folk singer who died from an infection following routine gallbladder surgery. The decision by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brian Currey came after the near-deadlocked jury was reduced to 11 members, when a juror had to be excused due to illness.

