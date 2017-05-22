Mission Wine & Spirits in Los Angeles...

Mission Wine & Spirits in Los Angeles partners with Amazon for fast one-hour delivery service

Wednesday May 17 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Amazon has got you covered. The e-commerce company announced Wednesday that its Prime Now delivery service is offering super-fast delivery of beer, wine and liquor from Mission Wine & Spirits at 708 S. Glendale Ave. in Glendale.

Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Glendale, CA

