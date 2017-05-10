Glendale City Council will support Rep. Schiff's resolution to ...
Not long following the city of Glendale's week commemorating the Armenian Genocide, the City Council moved to support a resolution asking the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize and reaffirm the atrocity. The combined resolution and motion by the council will show support for Rep. Adam Schiff's House Resolution 220 from March 22, the congressman's latest bipartisan attempt toward Armenian Genocide recognition.
