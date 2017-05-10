Four medical providers suspended from California comp system
The California Department of Industrial Relations and its Division of Workers Compensation suspended four medical providers from participating in the state's workers compensation system. Ladera Heights, California-based physician Kenneth Johnson was suspended based on federal charges in a $20 million scheme to defraud Medicare and Medi-Cal.
