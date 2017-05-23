Film Scholar Zareh Arevshatian to Pre...

Film Scholar Zareh Arevshatian to Present a Special Talk About Armenian Cinema

Abril Bookstore's Armenian Film Society will present a special illustrated talk by film-scholar and archivist Zareh Arevshatian titled, "What Happened to Armenian Cinema?" on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Admission is free.

