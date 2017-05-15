Esdras Ochoa Lands in Hong Kong for New Mexican Food Project 11 Westside
Salazar opening chef Esdras Ochoa has officially landed in Hong Kong, and he's starting to dish on details of his first foreign project there. It's to be called 11 Westside, says Hong Kong Tatler , and will offer a hybrid menu of classic Mexican dishes and new fare just for the restaurant, which should open this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|52 min
|susc99
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|2 hr
|Vinnie
|1
|Modeling Companies
|3 hr
|Pietra
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|My phartx
|33,034
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|16 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC