Esdras Ochoa Lands in Hong Kong for N...

Esdras Ochoa Lands in Hong Kong for New Mexican Food Project 11 Westside

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Salazar opening chef Esdras Ochoa has officially landed in Hong Kong, and he's starting to dish on details of his first foreign project there. It's to be called 11 Westside, says Hong Kong Tatler , and will offer a hybrid menu of classic Mexican dishes and new fare just for the restaurant, which should open this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... 52 min susc99 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 2 hr Vinnie 1
Modeling Companies 3 hr Pietra 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr My phartx 33,034
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Toms river nj 21,028
News These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal... 16 hr Spotted Girl 2
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... May 8 Uhg-hippos 23
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC