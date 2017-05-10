Doing Yoga With Tiny Goats and a Mini...

Doing Yoga With Tiny Goats and a Mini Horse in Glendale

Monday May 8

On a gray and chilly Saturday morning in Glendale, around 75 people gathered for a yoga session at Griffith Park's Bette Davis Park Picnic Area. But the real guests of honor were of the four-legged variety: a miniature horse and four pygmy goats.

