Die hard: Republican healthcare bill ...

Die hard: Republican healthcare bill has no problem throwing you off a building

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Up to 23 million people would lose health insurance as a result of the Republican reform bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Up to 23 million people would lose health insurance as a result of the Republican reform bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 min Dominican 17 21,049
Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway 4 hr jbrvo 1
Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 21 hr Ido 4
Review: Brothers Painting May 22 Anoush Barzegar 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) May 20 666 Armo 589
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... May 8 Uhg-hippos 23
Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07) Apr 30 Carlene 33
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC