Die hard: Republican healthcare bill has no problem throwing you off a building
Up to 23 million people would lose health insurance as a result of the Republican reform bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Up to 23 million people would lose health insurance as a result of the Republican reform bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|Dominican 17
|21,049
|Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway
|4 hr
|jbrvo
|1
|Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|Ido
|4
|Review: Brothers Painting
|May 22
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|May 20
|666 Armo
|589
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC