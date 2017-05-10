Candidate to lead the California Democratic Party asks supporters for ...
This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now: A top candidate running to become chairman of the California Democratic Party on Tuesday urged his supporters to push back at what he said Sunday were false rumors that he is "engaging in inappropriate behavior with 14- and 16-year-old boys."
