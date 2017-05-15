Cambridge University Linguistics Prof...

Cambridge University Linguistics Professor Conducts Research on Salmast Dialect

Read more: Groong

GLENDALE, Calif.-Cambridge Professor of Linguistics Bert Vaux, in collaboration with the Salmast Heritage Association , conducted a week-long research project on the dialect of Salmast, also believed to be the language of Historic Armenia. The SHA identified nine Salmasttsi speakers of the dialect, arranged for appropriate space and technological support for interviews, and recorded individual and group sessions.

