California lawmakers seek to ban marijuana oil processing labs from neighborhoods
Detectives last month seized roughly 40 pounds of marijuana, approximately 181 cans of butane, three large tubes used for extraction and about 2 ounces of "honey oil" from a Glendale home. Alarmed by several explosions in residential areas caused by drug processing labs, the state Assembly on Thursday voted to ban home manufacturing of marijuana concentrates using volatile solvents.
