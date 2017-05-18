California lawmakers seek to ban mari...

California lawmakers seek to ban marijuana oil processing labs from neighborhoods

3 min ago

Detectives last month seized roughly 40 pounds of marijuana, approximately 181 cans of butane, three large tubes used for extraction and about 2 ounces of "honey oil" from a Glendale home. Alarmed by several explosions in residential areas caused by drug processing labs, the state Assembly on Thursday voted to ban home manufacturing of marijuana concentrates using volatile solvents.

