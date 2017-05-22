Blac Chyna shows off her TINY post-baby waist
Oh mama! Blac Chyna shows off her TINY post-baby waist in a tight white tee as she goes roller-skating in LA And Blac Chyna showed off her tiny post-baby waist just six months after giving birth as she enjoyed a night out at the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California on Monday. The reality star, 29, proudly flaunted her slim figure in a fitted white T-shirt as she headed out for a spot of roller-skating.
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Brothers Painting
|7 hr
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Here pharters
|33,082
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Glenn Frey
|Sun
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|Sat
|okrahomo
|1
