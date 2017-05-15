Blac Chyna flaunts slimmed down waist
Slimmed down Blac Chyna flaunts her tiny waist and bodacious derriere in tiny pink skirt and matching cropped bomber for night out And Blac Chyna proved to be on her finest form as she stepped out for her belated birthday celebrations in Glendale, California with her closest friends on Monday night. The reality star, who recently turned 29, looked absolutely incredible as displayed her tiny waist in a pink mini-skirt and matching cropped bomber jacket.
