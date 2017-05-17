Azusa man sentenced to 25 years to life for sexual assault in Glendale
An Azusa man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Glendale, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. Justin Amador Rios pleaded guilty on April 27 to one count of forcible sexual penetration, said Deputy District Attorney Fernando Barreto.
