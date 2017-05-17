Azusa man sentenced to 25 years to li...

Azusa man sentenced to 25 years to life for sexual assault in Glendale

An Azusa man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Glendale, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. Justin Amador Rios pleaded guilty on April 27 to one count of forcible sexual penetration, said Deputy District Attorney Fernando Barreto.

