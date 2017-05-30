Art: Glendale artist exhibits work in Japan as part of 'Armenia Culture Week'
Glendale artist Srboohie Abajian's art from her "Murals on the Sky" displayed here at Deukmejian Wilderness Park in 2016. The art was exhibited in a video with several works of hers on canvas in Tokyo this month as part of Armenia Culture Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr...
|1 hr
|Jane
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|What Phart
|33,141
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|3 hr
|Wondering
|3,256
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|19 hr
|Jean
|1
|lompoc parks
|21 hr
|Mona Day
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|21 hr
|Mona Day
|1
|What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08)
|23 hr
|Jorge Arriaza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC