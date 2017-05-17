Apparently a Bunch of People (Incorrectly) Think Five Guys Is Better Than In-N-Out

Not to start today off on a sour note, but apparently a bunch of folks contacted by The Harris Poll for some burger research came away with the conclusion that East Coast interlopers Five Guys is a better overall burger chain than In-N-Out . The annual statistics on came out as part of this year's EquiTrend Study, and for the first time the California-based In-N-Out sagged to the second spot, right behind D.C.-area favorite Five Guys.

