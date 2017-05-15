Alcohol, no drugs in man found dead a...

Alcohol, no drugs in man found dead along Cannonball River

Friday May 12

Toxicology test results show a California man found dead along the shore of the Cannonball River in April had alcohol in his system, but no drugs. Authorities say 35-year-old Damjan Nedelkovski of Glendale, California was known to be at camps protesting the Dakota Access pipeline.

