Alcohol, no drugs in man found dead along Cannonball River
Toxicology test results show a California man found dead along the shore of the Cannonball River in April had alcohol in his system, but no drugs. Authorities say 35-year-old Damjan Nedelkovski of Glendale, California was known to be at camps protesting the Dakota Access pipeline.
