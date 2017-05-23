After 20 Years, L.A. Chamber Orchestra's Beloved Music Director Says Goodbye
Jeffrey Kahane, the orchestra's outgoing music director, says that extra time with the orchestra is necessary to prepare Schubert's "huge and difficult" Ninth Symphony, which he'll conduct this Saturday evening at the Alex Theatre in Glendale and Sunday night at UCLA's Royce Hall. But nobody would blame him if he also just wanted to spend a little extra time with the musicians he has worked with so intimately for the past two decades.
