$50,000 Donation at ANCA Glendale Annual Awards Banquet

OVER 300 COMMUNITY MEMBERS, GUESTS, FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS GATHER TO HONOR FEW OF THE GEMS OF THE JEWEL CITY, GLENDALE DURING ANCA-GLENDALE'S ANNUAL AWARDS BANQUET. GLENDALE - On Wednesday, May 17th , more than three hundred guests, including local elected officials and community leaders as well as representatives of various community organizations, gathered to celebrate the work and achievements of the Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter's awardees, Susan Hunt, Naz Atikian, John Bandek, Zareh Issakhanian, Glendale Adventist Medical Center and Alice Petrossian, at the ANCA Glendale's Annual Awards and Appreciation Dinner.

