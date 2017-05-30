$50,000 Donation at ANCA Glendale Ann...

$50,000 Donation at ANCA Glendale Annual Awards Banquet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Groong

OVER 300 COMMUNITY MEMBERS, GUESTS, FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS GATHER TO HONOR FEW OF THE GEMS OF THE JEWEL CITY, GLENDALE DURING ANCA-GLENDALE'S ANNUAL AWARDS BANQUET. GLENDALE - On Wednesday, May 17th , more than three hundred guests, including local elected officials and community leaders as well as representatives of various community organizations, gathered to celebrate the work and achievements of the Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter's awardees, Susan Hunt, Naz Atikian, John Bandek, Zareh Issakhanian, Glendale Adventist Medical Center and Alice Petrossian, at the ANCA Glendale's Annual Awards and Appreciation Dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 min ThenPharts 33,143
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 1 hr AmerPie Gorilla 3,260
Review: Ciclii 6 hr Wayne_Santee 3
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 18 hr U CaL 1
Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr... 23 hr Jane 1
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... Sat Jean 1
lompoc parks Sat Mona Day 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC