$1 Million Funding Restored for Armen...

$1 Million Funding Restored for Armenian American Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Groong

SACRAMENTO, Calif.-Senator Anthony J. Portantino on Thursday said he is very pleased with one significant aspect of Governor Brown's May revision of the California State Budget, the restoration of funding for the Pasadena Playhouse and the Armenian American Museum in Glendale. "While others were declaring defeat, I got to work and advocated in favor of the budget allocations for these two laudable projects.  I'm very pleased and grateful that the Governor responded to these requests and restored the funding for two outstanding projects in the 25th State Senate District," commented Portantino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr That phartss 33,032
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Tony Estrada 21,025
Discharge of Mr Atrocities 3 hr obese send the de... 1
Prison Sessions 8 hr bromoballz 1
Add a word, Drop a word (May '10) 10 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 5
keep 1 word drop 1 word game (Jan '12) 10 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 38
Keep a word Drop a word (Nov '11) 10 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 5
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC