$1 Million Funding Restored for Armenian American Museum
SACRAMENTO, Calif.-Senator Anthony J. Portantino on Thursday said he is very pleased with one significant aspect of Governor Brown's May revision of the California State Budget, the restoration of funding for the Pasadena Playhouse and the Armenian American Museum in Glendale. "While others were declaring defeat, I got to work and advocated in favor of the budget allocations for these two laudable projects. I'm very pleased and grateful that the Governor responded to these requests and restored the funding for two outstanding projects in the 25th State Senate District," commented Portantino.
