Where you can still find the spirit of Hollywooda s greats: Dennis McCarthy

They say spirits come back to places they enjoyed in life, so that may explain why actress Bette Davis, who died in 1989, was seen smoking a cigarette up on the third floor of the Hollywood Museum late one night not too long ago. Either that or the guy working on a new exhibit, who smelled smoke and turned to see her spirit puffing away in the corner, was smoking something stronger himself.

