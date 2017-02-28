We found out we had something unusual in common on our first date
Friends found it to be a strange commonality, some even believing I subconsciously sought this out. At the foot of Big Bear Mountain, in a cozy, rented cabin after a long day of inner-tubing, window-shopping, feasting and soaking in a hot tub, a group of old friends gathered to share their "gratefuls."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Scared
|20,863
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|14 hr
|Im your Neighbor
|3
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|16 hr
|Extech 480823
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|FallPhart
|32,762
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|17 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|19 hr
|MAGA2016
|59
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|22 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|14
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC