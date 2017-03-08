Watch Jeff Tweedy, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills Cover Classic Big Star Track
See all-star ensemble perform "In the Street" from concert film and live album 'Thank You, Friends: Big Star's Third Live a and More' Watch an all-star ensemble featuring Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills cover Big Star's "In the Street" in a clip from a new concert film. In April 2016, an all-star band featuring R.E.M. 's Mike Mills, Wilco 's Jeff Tweedy and Pat Samsone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|11 min
|Mr big dick
|198
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|33 min
|hood roll
|821
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|51 min
|Joey
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|5 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|4
|"Day without women", rally
|5 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|3
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|8 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC