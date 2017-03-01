Third Annual 'Ride For Ronnie' Motorcycle Rally To Benefit Dio Cancer Fund Set For May 7th In L.A.
The third annual RIDE FOR RONNIE MOTORCYCLE RIDE AND CONCERT, to benefit the RONNIE JAMES DIO STAND UP AND SHOUT CANCER FUND will take place SUNDAY, MAY 7th, starting at 11a at HARLEY-DAVIDSON of GLENDALE, CA, ending up at LOS ENCINOS PARK in ENCINO, where they will be treated to an afternoon of live music, raffle and live auction, food trucks and more. Last year's RIDE FOR RONNIE event raised over $50,000 for the cancer charity.
