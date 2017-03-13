The Halal Guys Are Giving Away Tons o...

The Halal Guys Are Giving Away Tons of Free Food in Glendale Next Week

White-hot Glendale's dining scene continues to glow with the bright arrival of The Halal Guys next week. The New York City transplants have practically made a point of big openings with longs lines and food giveaways, and their Brand Boulevard arrival should be no different.

