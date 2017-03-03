The Band to be saluted at March 25 Wild Honey Orchestra autism benefit
The Band's Garth Hudson, left, shown circa 1969 with band mates Levon Helm, Richard Manuel, Robbie Robertson and Rick Danko, will be joined March 25 in Glendale by more than two dozen musicians during a salute to the group benefiting the Autism Think Tank. The Band's Garth Hudson, left, shown circa 1969 with band mates Levon Helm, Richard Manuel, Robbie Robertson and Rick Danko, will be joined March 25 in Glendale by more than two dozen musicians during a salute to the group benefiting the Autism Think Tank.
