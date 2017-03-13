Students Struck in After-School Scien...

Students Struck in After-School Science Project Explosion

23 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Students suffered minor injuries after they were hit by shattering glass after an after-school science project exploded, police said. The explosion occurred Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. at Toll Middle School at 700 Glenwood Rd., Tahnee Lightfoot of Glendale police said.

