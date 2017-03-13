Students Struck in After-School Science Project Explosion
Students suffered minor injuries after they were hit by shattering glass after an after-school science project exploded, police said. The explosion occurred Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. at Toll Middle School at 700 Glenwood Rd., Tahnee Lightfoot of Glendale police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Hisbabygirl
|51
|Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs.
|2 hr
|Markky
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Ace Kings
|203
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|8 hr
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|9 hr
|Jenna
|8
|what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11)
|11 hr
|nobody important
|4
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC