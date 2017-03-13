Sheriffa s drone helps in Malibu search for missing Glendale woman
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials used a new unmanned aircraft, or drone, on Sunday to help search for a missing Glendale woman above the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu where her car was found last month, authorities said. Elaine Park, 20, was reported missing on Jan. 30 by her family.
