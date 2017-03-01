Porto's OC Makes Its Delish Debut

If you need a classic potato ball, a slice of perfect chocolate cake, or a Cubano sandwich, you can now find those blissful bites in Buena Park. You might be the kind of meal maven who regularly observes important edible-related anniversaries, like the first time you swallowed a whole jalapeo, the first time you tried a fried chicken doughnut sandwich, and the time you finally ate a ramen-bun'd hamburger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.